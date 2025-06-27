This is the moment France's prime minister's speech to parliament is interrupted by a water leak as torrential storms battered Paris.

The violent storms, which flooded the streets of the French capital on Wednesday (25 June) caused parliament’s roof to spring a leak as Francois Bayrou spoke.

“Have you noticed that it was raining?,” Mr Bayrou pointed out, looking up at the National Assembly's leaking domed ceiling after delivering a speech on the Middle East.

The assembly vice president, Roland Lescure, suspended the debate so firefighters could investigate the problem.