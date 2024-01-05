Drone footage reveals devastation in Sussex caused by Storm Henk flooding

Drone footage captures the scale of flooding around the River Arun in Pulborough, West Sussex.

A “huge” amount of flooding has been seen across parts of England, the floods minister has said, as temperatures look set to plummet at the weekend.

Hundreds of flood warnings and alerts remained in place on Friday 5 January after more than 1,000 properties across the country were flooded this week, with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issuing a cold weather alert from Saturday.

The Environment Agency said “significant river flooding impacts” were also expected on Friday and Saturday across parts of the Midlands on the River Trent and in Gloucester.