LGBT+ crossing vandalised in Florida, CCTV shows

A truck performed burnouts on an LGBT+ mural on a crossing in Florida on 4 February, CCTV shows.

The vehicle, with a large US flag attached on the back, drives over the rainbow paint on the intersection at Northeast First Street and Second Avenue in Delray Beach in footage released by police.

"The reckless action caused significant damage to the streetscape painting, which serves as a symbol of unity and inclusivity for the LGBTQ community," city officials said in a statement.

Delray Beach Police Department says Dylan Brewer, 19, of Clearwater, was arrested and charged with felony criminal mischief over $1,000 and reckless driving.