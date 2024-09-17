Moment 11-year-old boy ‘with list of targets’ arrested for school shooting threat

This is the moment an 11-year-old boy accused of threatening to carry out a school shooting was arrested by police.

Carlo "Kingston" Dorelli, a student at Creekside Middle School, is alleged to have made threats to carry out a shooting at Creekside or Silver Sands Middle School in Florida.

The boy is alleged to have written a list of names of targets, but told police it was a joke.

Airsoft rifles, pistols and fake ammunition along with knives, swords and other weapons Dorelli was showing off to other students in a video, were recovered.

Dorelli was charged with making a written threat of a mass shooting - a felony.