France inscribed the guaranteed right to abortion in its constitution on Friday 8 March, a powerful message of support for women’s rights on International Women’s Day.

Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti used a 19th-century printing press to seal the amendment in France’s constitution at a special public ceremony, as Emmanuel Macron stood close by.

Applause filled the cobblestoned Place Vendome as France became the first country to explicitly guarantee abortion rights in its national charter.

The measure was overwhelmingly approved by lawmakers earlier this week, and Friday’s ceremony means it can now enter into force.