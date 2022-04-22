Emmanuel Macron took on protesters during his last campaign rally ahead of the French election on Sunday.

Macron was addressing the crowd in Figeac, south west France, when protesters unfurled a banner opposing the privatization of state services.

"Every fight is a good fight...I believe in respect" he said, engaging the hecklers. "Be glad you are in a democracy where you can address a presidential candidate like that" he added.

The incumbent is is on course for victory over right-wing Marine Le Pen, holding 55 per cent of the vote in the latest polls.

