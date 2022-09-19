More than 1,000 police officers will line the route from Westminster Abbey to Windsor Castle after Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday, 19 September.

Police and military personnel will be part of the huge security operation as Her Majesty makes her final journey.

Extra officers from forces outside London have been drafted in as part of a 10,000-strong team policing the funeral.

The Queen’s burial will be held at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where she will be laid to rest next to her father, mother, sister, and husband.

