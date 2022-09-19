'A real privilege': Last mourners leave Westminster Hall as lying-in-state ends

Queueing to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state was a “real privilege,” according to the last mourners who left Westminster Hall after queueing closed on Sunday, 18 September, ahead of Her Majesty’s state funeral on Monday.

“I felt a real privilege to be able to do that... [It feels] very very special, [I’m] very honoured,” Christina Heerey, who said she was the last person to leave Westminster Hall, said.

Hundreds of thousands of people have filed past the coffin since the lying in state opened to members of the public last Wednesday evening.

