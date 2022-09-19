Boris and Carrie Johnson arrive at Westminster Abbey to attend Queen’s funeral

Boris Johnson was among senior politicians seen arriving at Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday, 19 September.

The former prime minister was joined by his wife, Carrie Johnson.

Other senior politicians included prime minister Liz Truss, as well as Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, and Theresa May.

Around 2,000 mourners are expected at the ceremony, which is set to be watched by millions on television.

Public viewing areas have been set up in the capital for the viewing procession, reaching full capacity just after 9am.

