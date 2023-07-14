The union representing striking Gatwick airport staff has said that workers 'cannot afford to put up with low pay' anymore.

Unite's regional officer, Dominic Rothwell, said that airport staff such as check-in agents, dispatchers and baggage handles earn on average £12 per hour. "They simply can't afford to put up with low pay like this any longer," he told Sky News.

Almost 1,000 workers at Gatwick Airport will stage eight days of strikes later this month. The workers will strike initially for four days beginning on 28 July and ending on 1 August. A further four days of strikes are scheduled from 4 August until 8 August.