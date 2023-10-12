Doctors at Gaza City’s Al-Shifa Hospital are being forced to choose between patients as medical supplies run thin, according to a Palestian physician.

Dr Mohamad Matar told BBC News: “We are running out of supplies.”

“In disaster cases, you will have to choose between the patients which one will survive more than and you would choose your patient.”

Israel has vowed to withhold electricity, basic resources and block humanitarian aid into Gaza until Hamas releases around 150 hostages abducted during Saturday’s attack, a move that the UN says will result in a “huge disaster”.