A waiter in Bavaria, Germany has attempted to break the world record for the highest number of beers carried at once.

On Sunday (7 September) at a fair in a Southern German town of Abensberg, Oliver Struempfel picked up 31 steins of beer with his two hands and tried to walk the required 40 metres without spilling any of the jugs.

Just 15 metres into the attempt, one of the mugs fell. “Of course, my concentration slipped a little because the world record was already over there, and then the others who were at the top fell down too,” he said.

Arriving at the table, only 17 mugs were intact and fit for consumption. In 2017, Mr Struempfel, who is also a waiter at Oktoberfest, set the world record by successfully carrying 29 steins.