Ghana has become one of the first countries in the world to use drones to deliver Covid-19 vaccines to remote areas, speeding up its vaccination campaign.

Each delivery carries enough doses to provide vaccines for 2,000 people in the select area and the programme is being financed directly by the Ghanaian government. It costs just €20 to send each drone.

Hundreds of health centres across the country are now receiving batches of Covid-19 vaccines from the drones, which are operated by Zipline, an American medical delivery company.