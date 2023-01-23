Ghislaine Maxwell has said that she does not believe that a photograph of Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre exists in her first interview from prison.

Speaking in a TalkTV interview broadcast on Monday, 23 January, the disgraced British socialite claimed that the picture - said to have been taken inside her Mayfair home, showing the Duke of York with his arm around Ms Giuffre with Maxwell in the background - was “fake”.

“I’ve only ever seen a photocopy of it,” she said.

Maxwell was convicted of sex offences for her part in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex abuse ring.

