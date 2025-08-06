GMB star loses entire life savings in elaborate phone scam

A Good Morning Britain star said he has lost his entire life savings after falling victim to an elaborate phone scam.

Appearing on the ITV show on Wednesday (6 August), Noel Phillips described being in “disbelief” following the swindle, which saw scammers posing as representatives of Chase Bank to tell him that his account had been compromised.

Phillips said the con artists took $30,000 (£22,518) from his account, and the incident left him “embarrassed”.

"I remember two weeks ago I was lying on the kitchen floor numb, refusing to accept the fact I did something so stupid,” he told the hosts, adding that the bank “turned his back on him”.