Grant Wahl death: What is the ‘silent killer’ aortic aneurysm?

American sports reporter Grant Wahl’s shock death at World Cup 2022 aged 42 has raised awareness of aortic aneurysms.

Dubbed “the silent killer,” the NHS describes aortic aneurysms as a “bulge or swelling in the aorta” that can get bigger over time and burst.

Your aorta is the main blood vessel that runs from the heart down through the chest and stomach.

It’s called the silent killer because they don’t generally cause obvious symptoms, undetected until rupturing.

This video explains the respected sports writer’s cause of death.

