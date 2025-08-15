Climate activists spill 1,000 litres of fake blood over North Sea oil rig

Greenpeace activists scaled a Shell fossil fuel rig and unfurled a massive 96 square metre canvas across its side, drenching it in a crimson liquid on Wednesday, August 13.

The protest was conceived in collaboration with British artist Anish Kapoor.

“I wanted to make something visual, physical, visceral to reflect the butchery they are inflicting on our planet: a visual scream that gives voice to the calamitous cost of the climate crisis,” Kapoor said.

Greenpeace says it marks the first time an artwork has ever been installed on an active fossil fuel platform anywhere in the world.

A Shell UK spokesperson said: “Their actions were extremely dangerous, involved illegally trespassing, and put their own and others’ lives at risk.”