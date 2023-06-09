Trio of masked robbers threaten female shop worker with axe during terrifying raid

Terrifying footage shows three masked robbers burst into a shop and threaten a female worker with an axe during a terrifying raid in Grimsby.

Despite the danger, the woman continues to struggle against her attackers - even after she’s put in a headlock and has a hatchet held close to her throat.

The trio later try to smash open the shop’s till with their weapon, but the store worker manages to shove them out of the door before they flee.

Benjamin Allen, 20, and Cameron Fitzgerald, 19, were part of the gang that burst into the shop.

They have both been jailed for three years after pleading guilty to armed robbery, while a third person involved was not charged.

The woman was not seriously hurt but the trauma of the experience has remained with her, Humberside Police said.