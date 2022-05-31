A man has described how his arm was amputated after his arm became infected with a flesh-eating bug following a bicep injury.

Gabriel McKenna-Lieschke tore his bicep lifting a 50kg weight. After he had surgery to reattach his muscle, he contracted the rare bacterial infection necrotising fasciitis and was put into an induced coma for 10 days.

The gym-goer said that his arm had to be amputated as the infection was so aggressive that it was eating the flesh of his lower arm.

