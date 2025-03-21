Drone footage shows the huge blaze at a Hayes electricity substation which has forced Heathrow Airport to close.

The world’s second busiest airport will remain closed until midnight on Friday (21 March), after the fire knocked out power to the west London area.

Passengers have been asked not to travel to the airport “under any circumstances”, while British Airways has said it will not be operating flights out of its global hub “until further notice”.

At least 70 firefighters and 10 fire engines have been deployed to Hayes in west London to tackle the fire.

More than 150 people have been evacuated and hundreds of nearby homes are without power.