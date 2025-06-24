Watch: Moment helicopter flips and crash lands outside Michigan restaurant

This is the moment a helicopter crash-landed behind a waterfront restaurant in Clay Township, Michigan.

Eyewitness video captured the aircraft attempting to land before it flipped and crashed to the ground near the Cabana Blue restaurant on Sunday (22 June).

Nearby bystanders watched and screamed in shock as the helicopter crashed, sending a towering plume of dust and debris into the air.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities have confirmed that the cause of the crash currently remains under investigation.