Astroworld victims honoured in Houston one year on from crowd crush

Saturday, 5 November 2022, marks one year since the fatal crowd crush at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas.

Ten people aged between nine and 27 died and hundreds were injured when a crowd surge pushed attendees towards the stage.

Pink bows have been tied outside Houston City Hall in honour of those who died in the crush, at the encouragement of The Pink Bows Foundation, a non-profit set up to remember victim Madison Dubiski.

Sign up to our newsletters.