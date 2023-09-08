A 41-gun salute to mark King Charles’ accession anniversary has taken place in Hyde Park.

Soldiers and horses who took part in Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral procession and proclamation salutes for the start of King Charles’ reign returned for the Accession Day gun anniversary salutes in the King’s honour.

Captain Amy Cooper, who was the lead rider in the procession that carried the coffin to lie in state in Westminster Hall, gave the order to fire a 41-gun salute at 12 noon in Hyde Park.

There was also a 21-gun salute at the same time at Edinburgh Castle.