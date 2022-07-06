Ian Blackford used yet another Monty Python reference as he slammed Boris Johnson during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday (5 July).

"A few weeks ago I compared the prime minister to Monty Python's Black Knight, turns out I was wrong, he's actually the dead parrot" Blackford said.

Johnson's leadership is in jeopardy following a long string of resignations from government ministers.

Among those who have stepped down are the health secretary Sajid Javid and chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Johnson has insisted he will carry on as prime minister.

