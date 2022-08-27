Football legends Ian Rush and Ian Snodin lay flowers at scene of Liverpool shooting

Football legends Ian Rush and Ian Snodin have laid floral wreath tributes to Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Dovecot, after the youngster was shot dead.

Representing their respective teams, Liverpool FC and Everton, the pair wore red and blue ties, and left flowers in matching colours.

‘RIP Olivia. No words will lessen the pain or explain such a tragedy’, the card from Everton read, while Liverpool’s tribute added: ‘You’ll never walk alone.’

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp described the murder as a ‘tragedy’ during an earlier press conference on Friday (26 August).

