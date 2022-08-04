Ash plume rises from Iceland volcano after second eruption in 6,000 years

Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall volcano has erupted for the second time in 6,000 years, just one year after its last eruption in March of 2021.

Ash plumes can be seen rising into the sky over Fagradalsfjall in this footage released by state broadcaster RUV on Wednesday (3 August).

The volcano is located around 20 miles (32km) away from Keflavik airport, but no flight disruptions were reported by the airport on Thursday morning.

Fagradalsfjall’s last eruption in 2021 lasted for six months.

