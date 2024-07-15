Airline employee slaps policeman in argument over airport security

CCTV footage shows the moment an airline employee slapped a security guard in India following a heated argument.

The woman responsible allegedly became irate after she needed to be frisked during a screening, but there were no female guards available to conduct the search.

Anuradha Rani, 38, was arrested on July 11 and charged with assaulting a public servant, after she was pulled away by officers nearby.

However, her employer, SpiceJet, has since claimed that she was sexually harassed during the incident, which is now being investigated.