Watch: Moment India’s Chandrayaan-3 rover touches down on moon for first time

India’s Chandrayaan-3 has released footage of a rover rolling out onto the moon’s surface after the spacecraft made a historic landing on Wednesday, 23 August.

The country’s third moon rocket conducted a soft landing on the lunar south pole.

It is the first lander to touch down on this area of the moon.

Footage released on Friday morning shows the Pragyan rover rolling out on the moon’s surface.

The feat makes India the fourth country in the world to achieve a soft landing on Earth’s satellite.