An infuriated woman attempted to drive over Insulate Britain protesters as they blocked roads once again.

Footage shared on Monday shows the driver pulling up behind the three blocking traffic, before exiting her Range Rover.

"My son needs to get to school. I'll drive through you. My son is 11 and he needs to get to school and I need to get to work," the woman can be heard shouting before getting back in her car.

She then edges forward, bumping the protesters who scream and cry as they continue to sit.

