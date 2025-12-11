Paul Merton reveals what he really thinks of Ian Hislop

Paul Merton has let Have I Got News For You fans know what he really thinks of his fellow team captain Ian Hislop.

The pair have gone head-to-head on the BBC’s weekly news quiz show since its first broadcast in 1990; their jokes and jibes at one another became a firm favourite with viewers.

Speaking to Saga's Experience is Everything podcast, Merton gave an insight into what his relationship with Hislop is really like.

" He's an essential part of the show," Merton concluded.