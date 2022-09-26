Iran: Protests continue for 10th night after death of Mahsa Amini

Anti-government protests continued for a 10th night on Sunday, 25 September, in Iran following the death of a young woman in police custody last week.

Mahsa Amini, 22, was held by the country’s morality police for allegedly having a loose headscarf, or hijab. Police have denied mistreatment and say she died of a heart attack, but her family disputed this.

Demonstrations have taken place across Iran, including in the capital Tehran.

At least 41 people have died since protests began, according to officials.

