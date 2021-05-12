A 52-year-old man and his 16-year-old daughter have been buried after being killed by a rocket from Gaza that landed in the courtyard of their home in the Israeli city of Lod.

The two family members were part of the Arab community in the city, which is home to both Arab and Jewish residents.

Israeli airstrikes have now killed 43 people including 13 children in Gaza, according to the enclave’s health authority.

Meanwhile, rockets fired from the Strip have killed five people in Israel as hostilities between Hamas and Tel Aviv continue to rage.