Watch: Rescuers search through Bat Yam rubble after Iran’s deadly attack

Rescue workers sifted through wreckage in Bat Yam, Israel, in the early hours of Sunday (15 June) following massive destruction caused by Iranian missiles in the city.

The two countries continued to trade heavy missile strikes overnight as Donald Trump threatened to respond "at levels never seen before" if Tehran attacks US bases.

At least six people, including two children, were killed when a missile hit an apartment building in the city, near Tel Aviv. Local police commander Daniel Hadad said 180 people were wounded and seven are still missing.

Iran had vowed "heavy and destructive" attacks following Israel’s surprise offensive three days ago.