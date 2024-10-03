British man takes shelter as air-raid sirens sound near Tel Aviv in Israel

A British man takes shelter indoors as sirens warn of an imminent attack in Tel Aviv.

Keith Ottoway says he is stranded in Israel for weeks because of a lack of commercial flights out of the country to the UK.

Mr Ottaway, 46, originally planned to return to the UK on 24 September after visiting his partner in Israel, but successive flights were cancelled.

He said the next available ticket with Israeli flag carrier airline El Al is not until 21 October.

Mr Ottaway, who lives in south London, said the missiles from Iran that hit Israel on Tuesday night (1 October) were “frightening and scary”.