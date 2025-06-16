Moment Israel missile strike hits live Iran news broadcast as debris fills studio

This is the moment an Israel missile strike hits a live Iran news broadcast as debris fills the studio.

The blast interrupted a live programme on the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network (IRNN) on Monday (16 June).

As the news anchor reports on another attack, a loud bang can be heard and the camera shakes as the building is directly hit.

The news anchor flees the scene as the studio fills with dust and debris, before the channel switches to a pre-recorded broadcast.

This marks the fourth day of direct strikes between the two countries.