Israeli police fired water cannons at protesters opposing controversial judicial overhaul plans.

The government passed an element of its wide-ranging changes to the judiciary on Monday 24 July, with demonstrations erupting outside the parliament building in Jerusalem and in central Tel Aviv after the vote.

Footage captured by Professor Dror Hawlena shows one person - holding an Israel flag - being knocked off a wall by the force of a water cannon.

Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plans were approved by the Knesset after a stormy session in which opposition lawmakers chanted "shame" and then stormed out.

Proposals to allow a simple majority of 61 in the 120-seat chamber to override almost any supreme court rulings are among a range of far-reaching plans from the government, which also wants to allow politicians to appoint most of the justices to the bench.