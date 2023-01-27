Matt Hancock’s I’m a Celebrity appearance fee revealed

Matt Hancock was paid £320,000 for his controversial appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The former health secretary’s fee was listed on the MP’s register of financial interests.

Mr Hancock has so far donated 3 per cent of his fee for taking part in the ITV show to charity, according to the BBC.

He said he donated £10,000 to St Nicholas Hospice in Suffolk and the British Dyslexia Association.

The MP, who had the Tory whip suspended for his decision to appear on I’m a Celeb, came third behind Jill Scott and Owen Warner.

