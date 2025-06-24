A man who has described himself as Cheshire’s very own Kardashian bragged about his wealth in a 2016 Rich Kids of Instagram documentary when he was 17.

Jack Watkin, 26, formerly of Wilmslow Road, Alderley Edge, defrauded businesses and individuals to a total value of more than £200,000.

Watkin told victims he had contacts to access exclusive Hermes handbags, which can’t be purchased over the counter, and could split the profits made on resale.

Police said Watkin instead spent the money in Harrods and staying at the Dorchester hotel.

He pleaded guilty to eight counts of fraud by false representation at Chester Crown Court on Tuesday 24 June.

Watkin was convicted earlier this year of nine offences related to indecent images.

He will be sentenced for the fraud and indecent images offences on 3 September.