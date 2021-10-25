Sajid Javid has insisted that the UK will be safe from coronavirus over the Christmas period, as long as the public continues to get vaccinated.

Appearing on LBC on Monday morning, the health secretary urged people to “play their role” to ensure a “fantastic Christmas”.

“It is. As long as we do what we all need to do,” Mr Javid said when asked by Nick Ferrari if the festive period is “safe”.

“Everyone has got a role to play. We all want a fantastic Christmas and we can ensure that by getting out there and getting vaccines.”

Sign up to our politics newsletter here.