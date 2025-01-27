JD Vance’s response as vice president grilled on when grocery prices will fall

JD Vance was questioned on when grocery prices will fall in an intense Face the Nation interview moment.

Vance appeared on the CBS show Face the Nation on Sunday, January 26th 2025, where host Margaret Brennen interviewed him. In the interview, Brennen did not hold back in her intense line of questioning to the newly appointed Vice President.

After only seven days in office, Donald Trump has signed around 33 executive orders, however, the CBS host noted that none of these orders tackled consumer prices, which was a main promise Trump made on his campaign trail.

Throughout this persistent questioning, JD Vance could only reply that it is "going to take time".