JD Vance dresses as his own internet meme for Halloween

Vice president JD Vance drew attention for his Halloween costume this year, as he appeared in a video dressed as a popular online caricature of himself.

The clip, posted to social media on Friday (October 31), shows Vance greeting trick-or-treaters before spinning in place with a fixed grin as The Twilight Zone theme plays in the background.

His costume appears to parody the viral “Fat JD” meme — a rotund, curly-haired version of the vice president that has circulated widely online since his election alongside Donald Trump in 2024.

“Happy Halloween, kid — and remember, say ‘thank you,’” Vance says with an exaggerated smile as he opens the door.