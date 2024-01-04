Which big names are on the Jefferey Epstein list?

Court documents containing the names of associates of late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein have been released today (4 January).

The newly released documents name Donald Trump and Bill Clinton on multiple occasions but at no point accuse either of any wrongdoing. Prince Andrew is also named multiple times.

The court filings are contained in a defamation lawsuit brought against Ghislaine Maxwell by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre in 2015 after she branded her a liar over her claims that she was sexually abused as a minor.

The Independent takes a look at all the big names on the list.