Jen Psaki hits out at Fox hosts who stayed silent during Capitol riot

White House press secretary Jen Psaki hit out at Fox News hosts during today's press briefing after text messages were reviewed by a House committee investigating the January 6 attack.

Psaki described the message revelations to Donald Trump’s chief of staff from prominent Fox News personalities during the assault as “disappointing” but “not surprising”.

She said: “It’s disappointing and unfortunately not surprising that some of the very same individuals who were willing to warn, condemn and express horror over what happened … in private were totally silent in public, or worse, spreading lies and conspiracy theories.”

