Watch live as White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds press briefing

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki delivers a press briefing.

Psaki is holding the briefing as US President Joe Biden prepares for a call with Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Biden and Lopez Obrador will discuss the flow of migration on the US southern border.

“I look forward to discussing our vision for the Ninth Summit of the Americas and discussing North America priority initiatives for the region,” Biden tweeted ahead of the call.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.