Chancellor Jeremy Hunt was accused of being a “crowdpleaser” in a heated debate with Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain on Monday.

The Chancellor will announce today that people on state benefits could have their payments reduced if they fail to look for work or refuse a job offer, something which Ms Reid said is already in place.

She said: “You’re simply reannouncing a policy that is already in place because you think it is a crowd pleaser. and people will fall for it thinking it’s a fantastic new policy and that you’re cracking down on those not looking for work.”

Mr Hunt replied: “Susanna, if you are saying this is just reannouncing something, that is just wrong. Let me say that plain and simple.”