Joe Biden addresses classified documents found in his ‘locked garage’ by his Corvette

Joe Biden has addressed the discovery of more classified documents in the garage of his Delaware home.

During a press conference, the US president was asked: "Classified material right next to your Corvette - what were you thinking?"

In response, he said his car is in a locked garage, not just "sitting out on the street" and reiterated that he's "cooperating fully" with the Justice Department.

The documents, also from his time as Barack Obama's vice president, were discovered by his personal lawyers during a search.

