Joe Biden appears to forget death of congresswoman as he calls on her at event

Joe Biden asked after a deceased congresswoman during remarks at a hunger conference on Wednesday, 28 September.

The US president was heard asking "Where's Jackie?" in reference to Rep. Jackie Walorski, who died in a car crash in Indiana in August.

Ms Walorski was seen as a leader on the issue of childhood hunger.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre later said the congresswoman had been “top of mind” for the president at the time.

