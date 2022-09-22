Joe Biden stresses importance of upholding Good Friday Agreement to Liz Truss

Joe Biden told Liz Truss he was “looking forward” to hearing what was “on her mind” regarding the protection of the Good Friday Agreement during their meeting in New York on Wednesday, 21 September.

The US president’s comment comes amid an ongoing row between the UK and EU over the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which officials in Dublin, Brussels, and Washington have warned will breach international law.

The prime minister is pressing ahead with a plan to unilaterally override protocol checks, ditching elements of the Brexit agreement.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.