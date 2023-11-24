President Biden met with protesters in Nantucket chanting ‘Free Palestine’

Joe Biden is met with shouts of “free Palestine,” by a small crowd of protesters waiting for the president.

He and his wife Jill were walking out of a hotel in Nantucket, Massachusetts, on Friday 24 November, having delivered remarks on the Israel-Hamas hostage deal in a news conference.

The group lined the street to chant at Biden as he was on his way to lunch.

Biden praised U.S. diplomacy as an important part of the release of 24 hostages held by Hamas fighters.