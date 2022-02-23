Press Secretary John Kirby says Russia invading of Ukraine ‘won’t be bloodless’

Press Secretary John Kirby said today during a press conference that Russia invasion of Ukraine “won’t be bloodless”.

Putin is “as ready as he can be” to command a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a US official has warned.

The Russian military has 80 per cent of troops assembled around Ukraine to launch an invasion at any time, the US believes.

A US defence official told Reuters news agency: “He is as ready as he can be. We’ve been saying any day now and it’s certainly possible that today is that day.”

Sign up to our newsletters here